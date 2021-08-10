Cancel
Glendale, CA

GWP’S Partially Recirculated Draft Environmental Impact Report for the Proposed Grayson Repowering Project is Now Available

glendaleca.gov
 9 days ago

GLENDALE, California – On August 9, 2021, Glendale Water and Power (GWP) published the Partially Recirculated Draft Environmental Impact Report (PR-DEIR) for the Proposed Grayson Repowering Project at www.GraysonRepowering.com for a 60-day comment period. The PR-DEIR for the Proposed Grayson Repowering Project located at 800 Air Way, Glendale, CA 91201 examines two new project alternatives, provides project updates to the environmental impact report analysis, including an update on Cultural and Paleontological Resources impacts, and adds the analysis of Energy and Wildfire environmental impact categories.

www.glendaleca.gov

#Environmental Quality#Repowering#Power Plant#Broadway#Glendale Water And Power#Graysonrepowering Com#The Pr Deir#Energy#Project#The Gwp Commission#Gwp Administration Office#N Glendale Ave#E Harvard St Glendale#Pr
