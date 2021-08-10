GWP’S Partially Recirculated Draft Environmental Impact Report for the Proposed Grayson Repowering Project is Now Available

GLENDALE, California – On August 9, 2021, Glendale Water and Power (GWP) published the Partially Recirculated Draft Environmental Impact Report (PR-DEIR) for the Proposed Grayson Repowering Project at www.GraysonRepowering.com for a 60-day comment period. The PR-DEIR for the Proposed Grayson Repowering Project located at 800 Air Way, Glendale, CA 91201 examines two new project alternatives, provides project updates to the environmental impact report analysis, including an update on Cultural and Paleontological Resources impacts, and adds the analysis of Energy and Wildfire environmental impact categories.