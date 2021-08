ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 29-year-old Navajo Nation man was sentenced late last month to two years and three months in prison for assaulting his girlfriend last year. According to his plea agreement and other court records, Darrin Begay had been living in a car on the property of his girlfriend’s family in Shiprock. Begay was not allowed in his girlfriend’s family’s home but on the night of August 22, 2020, after arguing through text messages with his girlfriend, identified in court records as Jane Doe, Begay went to her bedroom window and threatened to break it if she did not let him in. She eventually let him in, but they argued because she didn’t want him there.