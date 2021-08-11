U.P. businesses receive recognition for COVID-19 help

BATAVIA — Genesee County will hold a public hearing at 3 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Old Courthouse, 7 Main St., Batavia, New York to get public comments on community development needs. The hearing will also be to discuss a possible application to the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) COVID-19 response (CDBGCV) and to consider citizens’ comments on the county’s proposal to submit a CDBG application to the state Office of Community Renewal for funds to support small businesses in response to COVID-19. The CDBG program will make available to eligible local governments approximately $60 million in 2021 to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19. The funding will mainly benefit low/moderate income people. More detailed information regarding the project will be available at the hearing. Written comments will be accepted, until the time of the hearing, upon delivery to the county’s Economic Development Office.