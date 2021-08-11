U.P. businesses receive recognition for COVID-19 help

What: All Business Briefing to discuss the application process for the emergency grants for small businesses in Carrboro (up to $300,000 approved for competitive distribution at up to $20,000/grant). Who: This free briefing is co-hosted by the Carrboro Business Alliance and the Town of Carrboro, and representatives from all revenue-generating enterprises in the Town of Carrboro are encouraged to join the discussion and consider applying. When: Wednesday, August 11, 2021 from 9-10am Where: Zoom (register to receive the link prior to the start of the briefing) Why: In June 2021, the Carrboro Town Council approved up to $300,000 in emergency grants to small businesses with funds available through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Town staff members are designing the program parameters and application process. This All Business Briefing will give Carrboro small business owners and managers an opportunity to ask questions and learn more prior to applying.
