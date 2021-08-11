Cancel
U.P. businesses receive recognition for COVID-19 help

By Marta Berglund
abc10up.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the height of COVID-19, a few U.P. businesses stepped up and helped out in unconventional ways. Governor Gretchen Whitmer recognized seven businesses across the peninsula for “helping the state survive the early days of COVID-19.”. From stopping liquor production to make hand sanitizer to making mask parts, the businesses...

