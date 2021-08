GORE — The Lady Pirates’ high school softball team added six runs to their 6-3 advantage in the bottom of the third inning on Monday afternoon at Lady Pirate Field as Gore went on to claim a 13-5 win over Mounds in its season and District 2A-7 opener. After the Lady Eagles’ hitters went in order in the top of the first Gore registered a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning. Ralea Brooksher…