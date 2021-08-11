Edward ‘Chief’ Elbon

Stewart S. Chandler, 33, of Vandalia, died at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021 in rural Mulberry Grove as the result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Funeral services will be Friday, July 30, 2021 at Liberty Christian Church, rural Brownstown with Pee Wee Denton officiating. Burial will follow at Pilcher Cemetery, rural Brownstown with military rites by Crawford-Hale American Legion Post #95, Vandalia and Brownstown VFW Post #9770. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 29, 2021 at the church and for one hour prior to service time. Memorials may be made to the family, Sons of Service, Keyesport, or the donor’s choice. Gieseking Funeral Home, Brownstown is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Comments / 0