Edward ‘Chief’ Elbon

Daniel Lynn Jenkins, 30, of Lamar, Missouri, passed on to his next adventure on Thursday, July 29, at his parent’s home with his family loving on him. Dan was born August 29, 1990, in Springfield, Missouri, to Dennis Lynn Jenkins and Kathryn Mary (Finley) Jenkins. His family returned to Lamar in June 1991 and he graduated from Lamar High School in 2009. Dan was stoked to be a woodworker at Meek's Door Shop Production in Lockwood. He was a member of Sound Tribe Sector 9 (STS 9) family and was the founder of Hot Ham World Wide.