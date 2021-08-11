Cancel
Edward ‘Chief’ Elbon

sequoyahcountytimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuneral services for Edward “Chief” Elbon, 75 of Vian, are being held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Vian. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Vian under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Service, Inc. Mr. Elbon was...

www.sequoyahcountytimes.com

Pulaski, TNradio7media.com

Patricia Lynn Edwards

Patricia Lynn Edwards, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021, Ashland City, TN. She was born on October 22, 1971 in Pulaski and was 49 years old. Patricia loved her granddaughter and loved going to the creek. She never met a stranger. Visitation will be Thursday August 5, 2021 from...
Texarkana, ARTexarkana Gazette

JOSEPH EDWARD DAVIS

A Celebration of Life, In Loving Memory of Joseph Edward Davis, Aug. 13, 1946 - April 4, 2021. I would like to invite family and friends on August 14, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. - 5 p.m. to Bobby Ferguson Park, Lakeside Pavilion, 3416 U of A Way, Texarkana, Arkansas. We will be gathering to share some of our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry and remember a wonderful person who is greatly missed.
Obituarieshopkintonindependent.com

Edward Palinkas, 42

Edward Stephen Palinkas, 42 of Uxbridge died suddenly July 28. Eddie was an incredibly talented and respected stone mason. He had a huge personality and voice with an infectious laugh. More than anything he loved to fish and be outdoors. He was an animal lover of all kinds and had a gentle heart. He loved his New England sports teams, especially the Patriots. He was a skilled darts player and played in many leagues.
Murfreesboro, TNPosted by
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: James Edward Layne

James Layne, age 59 of Murfreesboro passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021. He is the son of the late Ruth Harkness and James Layne. He is survived by his sisters; Kathy Layne, Brenda Louise Howe, Barbara Ann Nicely; and his brothers Mark Layne and wife Tracy and William Chard Harkness.
Fort Smith, ARSouthwest Times Record

Janell Jones turns 100

Janell Jones was born on Aug. 4, 1921, in Caulksville to Gertrude and J.B. Nunnelee, the third child in the family. Her father built roads, including the road that connected Ratcliff and Fort Smith in the early 1920s. Her family moved frequently due to her father’s job, which took them all over Oklahoma during The Great Depression.
Sanford, NCThe Sanford Herald

Charlene Denise McLean

SANFORD — Charlene Denise McLean, 48, of Sanford, transitioned into eternal rest on Tuesday (08/03/21) at her home. Flowers are accepted through Wednesday at Knotts Funeral Home. The funeral is 2 p.m. Thursday at Knotts Funeral Home. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for a new...
Limestone County, ALPosted by
The News Courier

Remembering Jerry Barksdale

An Alabama National guard veteran, a trial lawyer, a defense attorney, a historian and a storyteller is who the late Jerry Barksdale was to Athens and the Limestone County community. He passed away April 6, 2020, at the age of 78. He was even a founding member of the Alabama...
Pulaski, VANRVNews

Blankenship, John Gregory

John “Greg” Gregory Blankenship, age 61 of Pulaski, died after a lengthy fight Friday, August 7, 2021. His fight on earth was getting boring so he thought to himself, “What would Chuck Norris do?” So, he decided to ask Jesus for an arm-wrestling match. And regardless of the results, he is a winner.
Westfield, MAthewestfieldnews.com

Shawn P. Whalen

WESTFIELD: Shawn P. Whalen (Pipes) age 40, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, July 31. He was born on June 16, 1981 to Michael P. and Suzanne (Davis) Whalen. He loved spending time with his son, family and friends. He loved playing baseball and soccer and was a huge Red Sox and Patriots fan. Giving dollar bills to his little cousins was a highlight at the family parties.
Columbus, INRepublic

Kathleen R. Smith

Kathleen R. Smith, 89, of Columbus, passed from this life at 6:39am, August 3, 2021, at Otterbein Senior Life in Franklin. Mrs. Smith was the widow of Normand C. Smith. Arrangements are incomplete at Barkes, Weaver & Glick Funeral Home.
Kenton, OHKenton Times

Obit Timothy Lee Wireman

Services for Timothy Lee Wireman, 61 will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor David Robertson. Friends and family may visit one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart...
Lamar, MOLamar Democrat

DANIEL LYNN JENKINS

Daniel Lynn Jenkins, 30, of Lamar, Missouri, passed on to his next adventure on Thursday, July 29, at his parent’s home with his family loving on him. Dan was born August 29, 1990, in Springfield, Missouri, to Dennis Lynn Jenkins and Kathryn Mary (Finley) Jenkins. His family returned to Lamar in June 1991 and he graduated from Lamar High School in 2009. Dan was stoked to be a woodworker at Meek's Door Shop Production in Lockwood. He was a member of Sound Tribe Sector 9 (STS 9) family and was the founder of Hot Ham World Wide.
New Ulm, MNJournal

Roman and Joyce Schiller

Roman and Joyce Schiller of New Ulm are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 20 with family. Roman Schiller and Joyce Windschitl were married Aug. 20, 1971, at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in Lafayette.
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Phipps-Lewis

Marcel and Mireya Hart of Austin, Minnesota, and Earl and Vicky Neal of Natchez announce the engagement of their daughter, Mercedes Phipps, to Paul Lewis II, son of Paul and Bernice Lewis of Natchez. The bride-to-be is a graduate of Natchez High School and Alcorn State University. She is employed...
Montgomery County, VANRVNews

Moore, Susan Williams

Susan W. Moore, 71, passed away August 1, 2021, at her home in Montgomery County, VA. She was born in Bristol, Va., to the late William M. “Bill”, Jr. and Mary Katherine Boy Williams. A graduate of Virginia High School (1967), she earned a BS in Math Education from Radford...
High Point, NCThe Sanford Herald

Earl Bryant Lipford

HIGH POINT — Earl Bryant Lipford, 73, of High Point, transitioned into eternal rest on Monday (08/02/21) at his residence. Flowers are accepted through Sunday at Knotts Funeral Home, Sanford. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue...
Plymouth, INinkfreenews.com

Dorothy Jean Butler

Dorothy Jean Butler, 90, passed away in her sleep at Catherine Kasper Life Center, Jan. 7, 2021. Dorothy, or Dottie as she liked to be called, was born in Bartholomew County, July 11, 1930 to Welmet (Wooley) Kunkel and David Ross Kunkel. Raised in Peru, on the family farm, she graduated from Peru high school in 1948. She attended Purdue University, and was a member of the Alpha Xi Delta sorority. While at Purdue, she met the love of her life, the late Henry Butler.
Carey, OHDaily Chief-Union

Obit Eric Miller

CAREY — Eric William Miller, of Carey, died late Thursday afternoon, July 29, 2021, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital in Upper Sandusky. The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation in Carey, with the Rev. Tom Merrill, OFM Conv., officiating. A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey.
Vandalia, ILvandaliaradio.com

Stewart S. Chandler

Stewart S. Chandler, 33, of Vandalia, died at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021 in rural Mulberry Grove as the result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Funeral services will be Friday, July 30, 2021 at Liberty Christian Church, rural Brownstown with Pee Wee Denton officiating. Burial will follow at Pilcher Cemetery, rural Brownstown with military rites by Crawford-Hale American Legion Post #95, Vandalia and Brownstown VFW Post #9770. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 29, 2021 at the church and for one hour prior to service time. Memorials may be made to the family, Sons of Service, Keyesport, or the donor’s choice. Gieseking Funeral Home, Brownstown is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Family Relationshipsrheaheraldnews.com

Shaver family holds reunion

Approximately 100 descendants of John Q. (1833-1903) and Elmira Jane (1841-1909) Shaver met for a covered-dish picnic on Sunday, July 25, at New Union Church. The family reunion, begun in the 1950s, has been held annually except for the 2020 pandemic. Family members, led by reunion president Shane Johnston, recognized...

