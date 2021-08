Park Rangers report as of 7/30/2021, trout fishing from shore is slow with a handful of reports of some trout being caught off the dam using power bait. Trout are deeper this time of the year. Boaters are having fair to good success trolling with crawlers and spoons for trout. Walleye action is slow with a few reports of some fish being caught trolling with bottom bouncers and crawlers. All other species are slow or no reports. For more information call 303-326-8425. Park Hours for July 5:00 a.m. - 9:30 p.m./August 5:30 a.m.- 9:00 p.m.