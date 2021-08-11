John Dulle

John Thomas Dulle peacefully departed this life on Aug. 9, 2021, surrounded by his family at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. John's heart, despite its limitless capacity for love, generosity and passion for golf, took the kind of break from its work that John never would and that caused his death. John brimmed with optimism, smiled perpetually, met no strangers, earned no enemies and competed with vigor. Most everyone who knew John adored him, including his wife, three children, two stepsons, three daughters-in-law, seven grandchildren and innumerable friends. Charming, warm, amiable, but sometimes obstinate, John loved people as much as he loved fun.