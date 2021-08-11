Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairmont, WV

Fairmont City Council accepts Montgomery's resignation

By Times West Virginian
Posted by 
Times West Virginian
Times West Virginian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03qmHI_0bO0edQU00

FAIRMONT — Members of Fairmont City Council voted Tuesday night to accept the resignation of council member Blair Montgomery.

Montgomery, a retired educator, stepped down due to health concerns.

City Clerk Janet Keller issued a press release shortly after Tuesday's council meeting stating that the city is now accepting resumes and letters of interest for Montgomery's council seat.

The city will receive letters of interest and resumes between 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 11 and noon on Aug. 20 from residents who seek appointment to the 7th District council seat for a term ending until the canvass is completed and confirmed after the Nov. 8, 2022 election.

Those who seek the post must be a qualified voter of the city of Fairmont and must reside in the 7th District at the time of submitting their letter of interest and resume and while serving in office.

The 7th District includes the area from 7th Street to 9th Street, with boundaries being 9th Street, Avalon Road, Broadview Avenue, Squibb Wilson Boulevard, 7th Street and Oakwood Road. Other streets in this area include a portion of Locust Avenue (between Squibb Wilson Boulevard and Broadview Avenue), Peacock Lane, Overhill Road, Sunset Drive, Morningside Drive, Village Way, Woodland Crescent and Morningstar Lane. The Council District Map is also referenced on the city’s website at: fairmontwv.gov.

All such letters of interest and resumes must be received by Janet Keller, city clerk, Third Floor, Room 312, 200 Jackson St., (J. Harper Meredith Building), Fairmont by noon Aug. 20. Letters of interest and resumes received after noon on Aug. 20 will not be considered.

For additional information or questions, contact Janet Keller, City Clerk, at 304-366-6212, extension 329 or email at jkeller@fairmontwv.gov

Comments / 0

Times West Virginian

Times West Virginian

Fairmont, WV
1K+
Followers
94
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Times West Virginian

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montgomery, WV
City
Fairmont, WV
Fairmont, WV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairmont City Council#District Council#Woodland Crescent#City Clerk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi

The Democrats' strategy for enacting President Biden 's agenda hit a major snag Friday when nine House moderates bucked party leaders with threats of tanking a $3.5 trillion budget bill unless they can vote first on the Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal. The ultimatum flips leadership’s preferred sequence on...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

US allows extra COVID vaccine doses for some. Now what?

Americans at high risk from COVID-19 because of severely weakened immune systems are now allowed to get a third vaccination in hopes of better protection as government advisers grappled with exactly who qualifies. The Food and Drug Administration ruled that transplant recipients and other similarly immune-compromised patients can get a...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge rejects effort to block eviction moratorium

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Friday rejected a request from a group of landlords to block the Biden administration’s renewed eviction moratorium. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich, a Trump appointee, leaves intact the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) extended freeze on evictions, which is set to run until early October.
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Marine vanguard lands in Kabul as US speeds up evacuations

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first forces of a Marine battalion arrived in Kabul on Friday to stand guard as the U.S. speeds up evacuation flights for some American diplomats and thousands of Afghans, spurred by a lightning Taliban offensive that increasingly is isolating Afghanistan’s capital. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Vietnam shadow hangs over Biden decision on Afghanistan

President Biden is facing a potential foreign policy and humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan as the Taliban makes rapid gains, capturing major cities and prompting concerns over the safety of U.S. diplomatic personnel and civilians on the ground. The Taliban took control of Kandahar and Herat on Thursday, the second- and...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban tighten grip on Afghanistan as all eyes turn to capital Kabul

KABUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents tightened their grip on Afghanistan on Friday, seizing the second- and third-biggest cities and raising fears that an assault on the capital Kabul could be just days away. A senior U.S. defence official said there was concern that the Islamist group, in power...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves intact Indiana University's vaccination requirement

The Supreme Court on Thursday left intact Indiana University's requirement that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending classes this fall. The ruling was issued unilaterally by Justice Amy Coney Barrett , who handles emergency matters from Indiana, and came in response to a request earlier this month from eight Indiana students to block the requirement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy