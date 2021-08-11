Fairmont City Council accepts Montgomery's resignation

FAIRMONT — Members of Fairmont City Council voted Tuesday night to accept the resignation of council member Blair Montgomery.

Montgomery, a retired educator, stepped down due to health concerns.

City Clerk Janet Keller issued a press release shortly after Tuesday's council meeting stating that the city is now accepting resumes and letters of interest for Montgomery's council seat.

The city will receive letters of interest and resumes between 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 11 and noon on Aug. 20 from residents who seek appointment to the 7th District council seat for a term ending until the canvass is completed and confirmed after the Nov. 8, 2022 election.

Those who seek the post must be a qualified voter of the city of Fairmont and must reside in the 7th District at the time of submitting their letter of interest and resume and while serving in office.

The 7th District includes the area from 7th Street to 9th Street, with boundaries being 9th Street, Avalon Road, Broadview Avenue, Squibb Wilson Boulevard, 7th Street and Oakwood Road. Other streets in this area include a portion of Locust Avenue (between Squibb Wilson Boulevard and Broadview Avenue), Peacock Lane, Overhill Road, Sunset Drive, Morningside Drive, Village Way, Woodland Crescent and Morningstar Lane. The Council District Map is also referenced on the city’s website at: fairmontwv.gov.

All such letters of interest and resumes must be received by Janet Keller, city clerk, Third Floor, Room 312, 200 Jackson St., (J. Harper Meredith Building), Fairmont by noon Aug. 20. Letters of interest and resumes received after noon on Aug. 20 will not be considered.

For additional information or questions, contact Janet Keller, City Clerk, at 304-366-6212, extension 329 or email at jkeller@fairmontwv.gov