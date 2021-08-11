Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evansville, IN

Evansville Italian Restaurant Goes Up for Sale

By Melissa Awesome
Posted by 
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After a rocky year, one Evansville restaurant owner has decided to place their business on the market. Francos Italian Food on Green River Road serves up delicious Italian dishes. In a post made to the Francos Italian Food Facebook page they stated that after a year filled with uncertainty, Francos will be going on the market. In the meantime however, Francos will remain open and serving their delicious Italian cuisine. Here's what their Facebook post said:

wkdq.com

Comments / 0

99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evansville, IN
Lifestyle
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Indiana State
Indiana Restaurants
Evansville, IN
Restaurants
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Evansville, IN
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Restaurant#Italian Cuisine#Italian Dishes#Food Drink#Francos Italian Food#Evansville Guide#Locally Owned Pizza
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Indiana StatePosted by
99.5 WKDQ

This All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet In Tennessee Is What We Need In Evansville

If you're like me, you can't seem to get enough of Mexican food. This restaurant is exactly what people like you and I need in our lives. I know that buffets sometimes get a bad rap from people, but I love them. Let's be honest, when you go to a restaurant, sometimes one plate just isn't enough. Buffets allow you to eat as much as you want. Something about "all-you-can-eat" just makes me happy. As you know, there are all kinds of buffets in the Tri-State area, from Amish buffets to Chinese buffets. I always thought that it would be cool if there was a buffet designed specifically for Mexican food. Turns out, there is...you just have to take a little road trip to try it out.
Evansville, INPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

World’s Largest Food Truck Rally Coming To St. Louis

The World's Largest Food Truck Rally will be making its way to St. Louis this fall. Unique food trucks from around the country will be gathering in St. Louis on November 13th for The World's Largest Food Truck Rally. This event currently holds a Guinness Book of World Record for the longest parade of food trucks. It usually plays host to around 150-200 food trucks of all kinds. I am 100% all about this. I mean, you can find some of the best food ever at food trucks!
LifestylePosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Willy Wonka-Themed Hotel Room With Lickable Wallpaper & Chocolate Baths

This hotel room might sound like "a world of pure imagination", but I can assure you, it is real life. Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory is one of the most beloved movies of all time. Believe it or not, the movie is celebrating its 50th anniversary! Can you believe it's been 50 years since we saw Charlie win the golden ticket and make his way to the chocolate factory that every kid dreamed of visiting?
Food & DrinksPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Use Up Those Tomatoes: Make Garden Fresh Sicilian Pesto (Pesto Alla Trapanese)

I love summer! I love hanging out at the pool, and I love sunshine, and I LOVE fresh vegetables from the garden. We are in the Cecil Farms vegetable share at Townsquare and so we get tons of fresh veggies each year. Juicy red tomatoes are my favorite. They just taste different than the store-bought ones. This year, I planted a Burpee Big Boy and some basil. Both went crazy so I'm overrun! A great problem to have. So, when I found this recipe from Giada, I had to try it. It's called Sicilian Pesto (Pesto Alla Trapanese) and it's like uncooked marinara sauce. The flavors were fresh, bright, and delicious. It was easy to make and my daughter and I served over pasta but you can put it on fish, veggies, or chicken dishes.
Kentucky StatePosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Old Photograph Shows Ghostly Figure of a Child In Kentucky Creek

When I started writing articles for our websites, I began researching and joining groups on Facebook for topics I'm interested in writing about. One of the first Facebook groups I joined was Haunted History of Kentucky. Once I joined that group, I became fascinated with photos that are taken and then, when looked at later, show something that nobody saw at the moment the photo was captured.
Evansville, INPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

185-Year-Old Mt. Vernon Home Rumored to be Part of the Underground Railroad is for Sale [PHOTOS]

Half a mile north of the square in Mt. Vernon, in an otherwise normal-looking neighborhood with normal-looking homes sits a house that looks nothing like those surrounding it. Not only is it unique in its look compared to its neighbors, but the rumors around town are also that it may have played an important role in one of the biggest chapters in American human rights history.
EntertainmentPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Willard Library Hosting Free Outdoor Movie Night September 11th

School is back in session and summer is winding down quicker than I think most of us would like, but it's not over yet (technically won't be until September 22nd when Fall officially begins). There are still several fun activities and events planned before the weather cools the whole family can enjoy, including Willard Library's outdoor movie night scheduled for Saturday, September 11th.
Kentucky StatePosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Ghostly Images Show Up In Photo of Historical Kentucky Theater

As I walk throughout my day, sometimes I feel as if someone is near me. You know that feeling you have when someone is behind you and then you turn around and there actually IS somebody there. But, what about those times you feel something and nobody is around. Visually, you can't see anyone or anything there with you or near you? Those are the moments I'm referring to, the moments when you have to wonder if what we see is really all that's there.
Illinois StatePosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Here is the Most Popular Cheap Beer in Illinois

Forget the IPAs and the expensive beers, here is the most popular trashy cheap beer in the state of Illinois, it just also happens to be the best beer known to man!. A website called workshopedia.com set out to find The Most Popular Trashy Beer in each state and the results are very pleasing to me! To see the full list of winners click here, but the break down is pretty simple, the most popular "trashy" beer overall is Natural Light it won 10 states, which is by far the most, but it didn't win any of the three Tri-State states. The most popular trashy beer in Illinois is Miller Lite, which makes me very happy considering if you listen to "Mornings with Mark and Sam" then you know Miller Lite is my favorite beer in the world and yes I live in Illinois! BUT the most popular trashy beer in Missouri is Busch (no shock there) and then in Iowa it is Bud Light.

Comments / 0

Community Policy