Cremation services for Helen Onstott, 84, of Sallisaw, are under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Service, Inc. Mrs. Onstott was born on July 26, 1937, in Sallisaw to Floyd Keith and Violet (Walters) Keith. She passed away on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tahlequah. She was married to Bob Onstott on Oct. 3, 1986, in Fort Smith, Ark. He preceded her in death on March 13, 2003.