STATE CHAMPS! SCOUT TEAM: DeWitt quarterback Ty Holtz commits to Brown; Dakota’s Smalarz and Nixon find collegiate homes

statechampsnetwork.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you think about the fact that Ty Holtz has more accolades — a state title, AP Player of the Year honors in D3 and a finalist finish in the 2020 Mr. Football race — in just one season as a starting quarterback than many do in a four-year career, you have to wonder what he’ll be able to do with a little bit more experience under his belt.

www.statechampsnetwork.com

Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State Football loses another top recruit, a 5-star CB

The Ohio State football program has lost its second recruit in the last week. This time, it’s a five-star cornerback who was one of the cornerstones of the 2022 recruiting class. The Ohio State football program has the number one recruiting class for 2022. At one point, they had a...
College SportsSporting News

SEC is about to welcome one superpower from the Big 12, not two

Click on any story, listen to any podcast or watch any television discussion regarding Texas and Oklahoma’s pending move to the SEC, and you will inevitably hear about the blueblood status of the Longhorns and Sooners. College football royalty. Superpowers headed to the strongest conference in the nation. Two of the biggest brands in the game.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Breaking: Ohio State Loses Commitment From 5-Star Recruit

Ohio State‘s football program has lost a commitment from one of the top recruits in the 2022 class. Jaheim Singletary, the No. 14 overall recruit in the 2022 class per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings, has officially de-committed from the Buckeyes. The No. 5 cornerback in the ’22 class announced his decision...
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Quarterback Quinn Ewers To Arrive At Ohio State On Saturday

Although it was previously reported that he would be on campus Thursday, soon-to-be Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers told Buckeye Scoop’s Kirk Barton he will arrive on Saturday afternoon instead. How quickly the 6-foot-3 and 206-pounder will be able to contribute for the Buckeyes remains to be seen, however. “(Quarterbacks)...
Educationintermatwrestle.com

#36 Bennett Berge Commits to South Dakota State

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits received a huge commitment today as the #36 overall wrestler in the Class of 2022, Bennett Berge (Kasson-Mantorville, MN) verbally committed to the school. Berge, the sixth-ranked 182 lber in the nation, is already a four-time Minnesota AA state champion heading into his senior year. This summer, Berge finished fourth in Fargo's Junior freestyle tournament at 182 lbs. He has placed in the Super 32 on two occasions, taking eighth in 2019 and making the finals in 2020. Also in 2019, Berge captured a stop sign in Fargo at the 16U freestyle tournament.
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Breaking down Ohio State’s quarterback competition

Ohio State is in a unique position for the Buckeyes where they do not know who the quarterback will be come Fall. Here is a breakdown of all the candidates. Ohio State has not had a completely open quarterback competition in a long time. Braxton Miller got hurt when J.T Barrett took over as a freshman. He primarily had the reins (not counting the weird year where he and Cardale Jones tied for the starting spot) after that.
Michigan Statestatechampsnetwork.com

STATE CHAMPS! SCOUT TEAM: Michigan football recruiting notebook >> Saline’s Larry Robinson II commits to Army, Grand Blanc’s Jackson-Anderson picks EMU

The top-ranked quarterback in Michigan’s class of 2022 is off the board, after Saline’s three-star dual-threat signal-caller, Larry Robinson II, committed to Army over the weekend. The 6-foot, 170-pound Robinson led Saline to an 8-1 record and a district title before getting hurt in the 2020 playoffs as a junior....
College Sportsprovidencejournal.com

Brown University quarterback E.J. Perry is named a third-team All-American

The lone Rhode Island link to the Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-American football teams didn’t play a snap last year. Brown quarterback E.J. Perry was named to the third team, which was announced in a Monday morning release. Perry was one of three Ivy League players to earn recognition, joining Princeton linebacker Jeremiah Tyler and Columbia punt returner Mike Roussos.
Auburn, AL247Sports

4-star commitment Caden Story finds 'home' at Auburn

LANETT, Alabama--Since he began playing football, 4-star defensive lineman Caden Story has dreamed of the day when he would make his commitment to play in college. That day arrived on Sunday as the Lanett High School standout committed to Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers over UCF with Florida State, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Tennessee, South Carolina, Texas A&M and others also making an effort to land the 6-4, 264 prospect in the 2022 class.
Indiana Statestatechampsnetwork.com

STATE CHAMPS! SCOUT TEAM: Ohio football recruiting notebook >> Indiana pulls another stud out of Ohio in LaSalle’s Gi’Bran Payne; MAC schools load up on Ohio OLs

The Indiana Hoosiers continue to mine the prospect-rich fields of Ohio for players in the 2021 class, most recently getting a commitment from arguably the top running back in the Buckeye State’s class of 2022, Cincinnati LaSalle’s Gi’Bran Payne. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Payne scored 13 total touchdowns as a sophomore...
College SportsMLive.com

Standout QB for reigning state champ DeWitt announces college choice

Ty Holtz is not satisfied with leading DeWitt to its first-ever state football title in 2020. He is seeking another this season. Holtz is comfortable, however, with where he’ll be spending his immediate future at the collegiate level. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound senior quarterback announced his commitment to Brown University of the Ivy League on Monday.

