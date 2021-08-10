Cancel
Top headlines this morning: Aug. 10

By Associated Press
Morganton News Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Gov. Abbott seeks out-of-state help against COVID-19 Gov. Greg Abbott appealed for out-of-state help to fight the third wave of COVID-19 in Texas while two more of the state's largest school districts announced mask mandates in defiance of the governor. Big win for $1T infrastructure bill: Dems, GOP come...

morganton.com

Comments / 0

Montana StatePosted by
Newstalk KGVO

Montana Morning State News Headlines for Thursday, August 5

City and County officials hold Microsoft Teams press conference on increasing COVID cases in Missoula. No new mandates recommended, but vaccinations strongly encouraged. The Missoula City Council heard several housing and rental experts talk about the severe lack of affordable housing for sale or rent, and what help might be available.
New York City, NYclarindaherald.com

AP Top Stories Aug 2

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says workers in New York City's airports and public transit system will have to get vaccinations or face weekly testing for the coronavirus.
Politicswamc.org

Morning Headlines With Marina Villeneuve Of The Associated Press

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Marina Villeneuve of the Associated Press about the New York State Assembly's impeachment inquiry into Governor Andrew Cuomo. They also discuss reports that the state Health Department has decided not to provide COVID-19 guidance to schools for the new school year.
Educationkasu.org

The News Roundup — Domestic

Students are heading back to class, just as the Delta variant breathes new life into the coronavirus pandemic. While pediatric hospitalizations are on the rise, schools in Texas and Florida defy laws prohibiting mask mandates. The Food and Drug Administration has authorized a booster shot for some immunocompromised people who...
U.K.Telegraph

Tuesday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

Welcome to your early-morning news briefing from The Telegraph - a round-up of the top stories we are covering on DAY. To receive twice-daily briefings by email, sign up to our Front Page newsletter for free. 1. Gavin Williamson: Students ‘deserve’ top A-level grades. Gavin Williamson, the Education Secretary, has...
Where People From California Are Moving to the Most

The COVID-19 pandemic managed to do something to California that earthquakes, wildfires, and high taxes couldn’t: It caused the nation’s most populous and economically powerful state to lose population to other parts of the country. (These are the cities Americans are abandoning.) Last year, the state’s population declined from 39,648,994 in January 2020 to 39,466,917 […]
PoliticsSlate

Andrew Cuomo

On Tuesday, every news organization watched New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo deliver an address to New Yorkers and the consensus headline was, “ANDREW CUOMO RESIGNS.” He did no such thing. He announced his intention to resign in two weeks. Two weeks is a long time. It’s like 10 million years. He is, as we write this on a Thursday, the governor of New York for another 12 days. That’s 9 million years. You all and your fantasies! Look at Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, running around talking about her big, fancy plans for when she’s governor. Well, we’ll see if you get the gig, Kath! Maybe some mysteriously sourced dirt comes out about you in the next 12 days, and then down through the line of succession? You could be in Sing Sing in 12 days, for all we know. We are not dealing with a normal man here. This guy will spend every last minute looking for a way to not resign until the day comes, and then he’ll make a decision about whether he actually leaves. And if he does, he will instantly start preparing for a way back. Andrew Cuomo has not resigned. (He will, we’re just making jokes.) (He may not though!!)
Flagstaff, AZknau.org

Morning Rundown: Monday, Aug. 2

It’s Monday, Aug. 2. A decline in monsoon activity is expected this week, according to the National Weather Service, though chances for heavy rain and subsequent flash flooding remain in the forecast for Friday. A 21% chance of rain is on tap today in Flagstaff, with a 50% chance in Show Low, and a 44% chance in Chinle.

