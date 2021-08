PALMER – Louisville/Weeping Water athletes enjoyed a winning weekend of baseball with victories in their first two games at the state tournament. The Lions traveled to Tiger Field in Palmer for the Class C Senior Legion State Tournament. L/WW continued its positive performances from last week’s district tournament. The team defeated all four higher-seeded district opponents to earn a state berth. Players then advanced in the winner’s bracket of the eight-team event during the opening two days of state.