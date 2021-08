A horrible and wet day in Stoke ending in a familiarly disappointing defeat? Ah, football’s definitely back isn’t it?. Despite the toxically turbulent summer we’ve had (again), it’s been hard not to get caught up in the romance of the return of proper football being back. I’d had plenty of day dreams leading up to Saturday, fantasising about a last-minute winner in front of a travelling contingent of fans, failing to realise that in reality, there was a chance we could lose - and that reality came true.