The Betway Cup signifies the final preseason matchup for West Ham, meaning one thing. We must all prepare for the last chapter of Mark Noble. This season is going to be massive on many different occasions. Firstly, the Hammers are back in Europe. Secondly, they are continuing to push on from last season’s successes. Thirdly, we will all be saying farewell to the Skipper that has been held close to our hearts for well over 17 years.