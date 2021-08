Manchester United take on Leeds United in Manchester with fans returning to stadiums across the United Kingdom after the Coronavirus pandemic. The Red Devils will be looking to start the campaign on a high to mount a title challenge at the feat of the Premier League table. Having had a mixed pre season losing 4-2 to Queens Park Rangers in West London, drawing 2-2 at home to Brentford and beating Derby County at Pride Park and Everton in Manchester, United will put their form behind them as they take on a fierce Leeds United side under parent manager Marcelo Bielsa.