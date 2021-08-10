Martin, Lynda

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleLynda Hughes Martin was born on November 6, 1964, and left us for the last time on August 9, 2021. She leaves behind a husband, Joe Martin; three sons, Robert Hughes (Misty), Andrew Martin, and D. J. Martin; a sister, Lynn Alley (David); two brothers, Charles Hughes (Tresa), and Jeff Hughes; beautiful grandchildren and several nieces and nephews whom she loved deeply. The family will hold a private service with interment in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.

