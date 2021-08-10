Buffington, Peggy

Ms. Peggy Ann Bell Buffington, age 87, of Villa Rica, GA, formerly of Rome, passed away Sunday morning, August 8, 2021, at the residence of her daughter. Ms. Buffington was born in Floyd County, GA on January 26, 1934, daughter of the late Louie Bell and the late Odessa Hobgood Bell. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Lyle Anthony Buffington, by a special aunt, Virginia Towe, and by the father of her children, Charles Buffington. An accomplished floral designer and interior decorator, Ms. Buffington was owner and operator of Buffington Enterprises, Inc., specializing in residential and commercial interior decorating in the North Georgia and Metro Atlanta areas. She was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include 2 daughters, Teresa Godfrey (Gary), Atlanta, and Lori Seitz, Villa Rica, GA; 2 sons, Louie Buffington, Cedartown, and Tony Buffington, Rome; son-in-law, Michael Seitz, Stockbridge, GA; 3 grandchildren, Stephanie Wall (Michael), Powder Springs, Tiffany Lambert, Rome, and Joe Buffington, Bremen; several great and great-great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 4pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Robert Vines and Mr. Barry Henderson will officiate. Private interment will follow later in Rome Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 2pm until 3:45pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Children's Miracle Network at childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.