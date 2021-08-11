Cancel
Travel

The New Jellystone Park May Just Be The Disneyland Of Wisconsin Campgrounds

By Ben Jones
Only In Wisconsin
Only In Wisconsin
 3 days ago

In Southeast Wisconsin, a family-friendly campground is bigger and better than ever. Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in Caledonia recently expanded and is a destination for families who love having fun in the great outdoors. It’s an attraction that blends a lively theme park with a traditional and rewarding family camping experience. It’s the perfect summer escape and there’s a site waiting for you – here’s what you need to know.

The campground is an easy drive from places like Milwaukee or Chicago. In just minutes, you can find yourself lighting a campfire and roasting some marshmallows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mFz4z_0bO0W9rh00
Facebook / Jellystone Park™ Caledonia, WI

The park recently expanded so it offers an even better camping experience. The park didn’t originally have a beach or large lake, so the resort decided to add one – it's now home to Bear Paw Beach and Adventure Island.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K9RVl_0bO0W9rh00
Facebook / Jellystone Park™ Caledonia, WI

In addition to 87,000 square feet of water, the resort now has a floating obstacle course that offers hours of fun. You can also just relax poolside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UQSOb_0bO0W9rh00
Facebook / Jellystone Park™ Caledonia, WI

And that’s just the start of what you can enjoy at Jellystone. On shore, you can pick your poison at Jellystone’s Ice Cream Shoppe and Espresso Bar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dYeYe_0bO0W9rh00
Facebook / Jellystone Park™ Caledonia, WI

Kids of all ages can enjoy dry land attractions like laser tag, a game arcade, outdoor sports facilities, and an 18-hole miniature golf course.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11FgqJ_0bO0W9rh00
Facebook / Jellystone Park™ Caledonia, WI

Campers can choose from a variety of campsite and cabin options – everything from a simple tent camping site to a deluxe glamping cabin with a full kitchen and more. But be warned: you never know what uninvited guest might appear!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xlpTB_0bO0W9rh00
Facebook / Jellystone Park™ Caledonia, WI

The campground is very popular so be sure to book early to ensure you can secure a perfect site. You can make reservations here . Interested in more spots for family fun in Wisconsin? Here’s another floating waterpark you should put on your list .

The post The New Jellystone Park May Just Be The Disneyland Of Wisconsin Campgrounds appeared first on Only In Your State .

