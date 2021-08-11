Caldwell volleyball holds off Leon in 5 sets in season opener

JEWETT, Texas (KBTX) - The Caldwell volleyball team beat Leon 25-22, 19-25, 25-20, 14-25, 17-15 Tuesday night at Cougar Gym. The two squads have traditionally met every year at the beginning of the season. After splitting the first two sets, the Lady Hornets stormed back to tie game 3 20-20, and then close the set on a 5-0 run to take a 2-1 set lead. Leon dominated in set 4 and forced a back-and-forth 5th set. The deciding game went extra points until Caldwell was able to rally off 3 straight points to win 17-15.