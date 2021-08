The new Premier League season is already under way and under way in fairly spectacular fashion with Arsenal losing to newly promoted Brentford, 2-0. As fun as it is to laugh at Arsenal, that should also serve as a reminder that in this league, anything can happen. That’s true to some extent in all leagues and all sports, but the talent-margins in the Premier League are as small as ever, even if the top teams are able to drop nine figures on new players. (Not that Arsenal are a top team, but they did spent £50m already on Ben White so...)