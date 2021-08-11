District resiliency projects to include raising levees on Lake Apopka North Shore for “green” infrastructure
From the St. John’s River Water Management District. The St. Johns River Water Management District continues to support and highlight state, regional, and local resiliency efforts through its core missions — water supply, water quality, flood protection, and natural systems — and through “green” or nature-based infrastructure and solutions, natural system enhancements, and flood resilience projects.theapopkavoice.com
