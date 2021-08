The school provides an educational experience for children. Depending on the child’s background, the school might be a safe space or a terrible and threatening place. Crayons, brightly colored walls, and pictures of bulletin boards can bring joy or fear to children. The best teachers understand that to reach their students; they must implement a variety of strategies. The same goes for the best social workers-they use a diverse set of abilities and expertise to help students in different ways. To enable students to succeed in education, school social workers promote activities and therapies that boost students’ motivation. They help them to learn and feel connected to their school environment. Students, parents, and academic institutions all benefit from the services of a school social worker. They can assist children and adolescents in overcoming different challenges that could hinder academic and social success. They are working to make sure that all students are prepared and capable of addressing the needs of an educational system. School social workers bring specialized knowledge and skillsets to the education system and the student services team.