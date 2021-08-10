Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Victoria, TX

Letter: Let communities take the needed steps to protect themselves

Victoria Advocate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo quotes from the story “Many Victoria businesses not changing mask requirements amid new COVID-19 surge” in the Victoria Advocate on August 7:. “We’re seeing the effects on the hospitals, but what can we do to help that out? There’s really no mandates that I can make locally. We just have to rely on the public to get vaccinated.”—David Gonzales, director of the Victoria County Public Health Department.

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victoria, TX
Health
City
Houston, TX
Victoria County, TX
Government
Victoria County, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
State
North Dakota State
Local
Texas Government
City
Victoria, TX
County
Victoria County, TX
Victoria, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Melendez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Victoria Advocate#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentCNN

7.2 magnitude earthquake hits near Haiti

Damage from Saturday's 7.2 magnitude earthquake is already being seen in some neighborhoods in Haiti. Photos from Les Cayes, Haiti, show damaged buildings and rubble in the streets. This is what some of the damage in Les Cayes looks like:. 2 hr 38 min ago. Haiti's prime minister is traveling...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Grace forms in the Atlantic as Fred nears Florida

CNN — As Fred remained a tropical depression overnight and moved toward the eastern Gulf of Mexico, Tropical Storm Grace became the seventh named storm of the season on Saturday. Earlier a tropical depression, Grace strengthened to tropical storm status about 400 miles east of the Leeward Islands in the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi

The Democrats' strategy for enacting President Biden 's agenda hit a major snag Friday when nine House moderates bucked party leaders with threats of tanking a $3.5 trillion budget bill unless they can vote first on the Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal. The ultimatum flips leadership’s preferred sequence on...
HealthPosted by
NBC News

CDC advisory group recommends extra shot for immunocompromised patients

An advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Friday to recommend that certain patients with weakened immune systems receive an extra dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine. The unanimous vote came less than 24 hours after the Food and Drug Administration amended the vaccines' emergency...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell calls for US airstrikes to stop Taliban advance

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Friday that the U.S. should start conducting airstrikes against the Taliban and provide support to Afghan forces to stop the insurgent group from capturing the Afghan capital amid the withdrawal of U.S. troops. McConnell said in a statement that “it is not too...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."

Comments / 0

Community Policy