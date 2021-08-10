Rickey Smiley Surprises HBCU Student Daza With A New Smile! [WATCH]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Jeff Johnson is giving three things that he appreciates about his dear friend Rickey Smiley on his birthday. Rickey Smiley has dedicated his birthday to giving so Jeff decided to shed some gratitude for him. He says that Rickey is a giver and he does it when no one is watching. Another thing Jeff admires about Rickey is that he is always learning from others still at his age and how he takes care of all the children around him.