Ten years ago, in late August 2011, Tropical Storm Irene crashed into the Green Mountains and shattered the myth that Vermont was safe from climate change. The severe weather, fires, and droughts that we’ve experienced in the decade since remind us Irene was not a one-off event. Climate change is real, and the outlook is getting worse. This is confirmed by the recent report from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which found “human influence has warmed the climate at a rate that is unprecedented in at least the last 2000 years.” That’s why VGS (Vermont Gas Systems) is moving forward with a plan – and a new approach – to transform our energy system to lead in the fight against climate change.