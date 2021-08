As of 10AM Saturday- This morning is warm and humid, with temperatures climbing into the 80s and dewpoints in the mid 70s. By around 2pm, the northern half of our area will start to see some thunderstorms. Scattered showers and storms, some with heavy rain, will continue until the sun goes down tonight. These will occur mostly in the north/central CSRA. Today will be hot, with a high of 96 but feeling like 105.