AICPA guidance addresses SVOG, RRF accounting questions

journalofaccountancy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTechnical Question and Answer (TQA) guidance issued Tuesday by the AICPA addresses how a recipient should account for a Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) or a Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) grant issued under COVID-19 relief programs administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). Q&A Section 5270.01 provides nonauthoritative guidance...

Economyjournalofaccountancy.com

Single audits: Using Compliance Supplements for success

The massive influx of federal relief funding in response to the COVID-19 pandemic has created many audit challenges. There are new programs subject to single audits, along with existing programs receiving new funding, and new and revised compliance requirements. Understanding how to use the Compliance Supplement is more important than ever for auditors responsible for single audits.
Small Businessaicpa.org

AICPA Issued Technical Question and Answer on Shuttered Venue Operators Grant and Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) Grant Accounting by Recipients

NEW YORK (August 10, 2021) - The American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) has issued nonauthoritative guidance about how a recipient should account for a Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) or a Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) Grant issued under the Small Business Administration COVID-19 Relief Programs. This Technical Question and Answer (TQA) applies to not-for-profit entities (which are eligible only for SVOG) and private business entities (which are eligible for both SVOG and RRF grants); publicly traded entities are not eligible for either of these grants.
Personal Financecpajournal.com

CPAJ News Briefs: FASB, AICPA

Pending Disclosure Rules on Government Incentives Don’t go Far Enough. FASB has gotten a lukewarm response from market watchers on pending new disclosure rules for government assistance businesses receive, some saying the package falls short by not tackling tax breaks. “We would also like to see the scope of the required disclosures expanded to include the most common form of government assistance—the receipt of property tax abatements from local and state governments in exchange for hiring minimum levels of workforce or otherwise meeting certain economic metrics,” Scott Ehrlich, President of Mind the GAAP, LLC, said on August 9. “As currently proposed, the forthcoming FASB update would not include this type of assistance as part of the required disclosures.” A major concern is that U.S. GAAP lacks recognition and measurement guidance for government assistance, a hole that became more evident during the COVID-19 pandemic when companies qualified and received government assistance. “As there was no recognition and measurement guidance for these programs, practitioners were forced to adopt an accounting policy. Many selected a policy based on IFRS guidance,” Ehrlich said. Government assistance refers to incentives that state and local governments offer, including cash grants, rebates, tax credits, to lure big businesses to relocate, expand, or remain in a specific area. The estimated annual value of fiscal incentives is around $90 billion, according to a 2019 report by McKinsey & Company. Analysts fear they “don’t know what they don’t know” about these types of figures. Other concerns are that the pending FASB disclosure package is “too little, too late,” as the rules would have been more useful if they had been issued prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and took effect before or during 2020.
Charitiesaccountingtoday.com

AICPA names 2021-2022 Legacy Scholars

The American Institute of CPAs granted $766,000 in academic scholarships to 150 students as part of its AICPA Legacy Scholars program. The annual program helps fund students' journeys to becoming CPAs through a variety of scholarships. Funded by the AICPA, the AICPA Foundation and partners, the Legacy Scholars program consists of six scholarships awarding $3,000 to $10,000 per student.
Credits & LoansValley News

SBA announces opening of Paycheck Protection Program direct forgiveness portal

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Small Business Administration is launching a streamlined application portal to allow borrowers with Paycheck Protection Program loans under $150,000 through participating lenders to apply for forgiveness directly through the SBA. “The SBA’s new streamlined application portal will simplify forgiveness for millions of our smallest businesses -- including many sole proprietors -- who used funds from our Paycheck Protection Program loans to survive the pandemic,” Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman, said. “The vast majority of businesses waiting for forgiveness have loans under $150,000. These entrepreneurs are busy running their businesses and are challenged by an overly complicated forgiveness process. We need to deliver forgiveness more effic.
Collegesaccountingtoday.com

AICPA honors three professors at 2021 AAA meeting

The American Institute of CPAs recognized three accounting professors for their notable teaching and research during the annual American Accounting Association meeting in Washington, D.C. This year's honorees include:. Nancy Bagranoff, a professor of accounting and university professor at the University of Richmond (Virginia), received the 2021 AICPA Distinguished Achievement...
Willmar, MNridgewater.edu

Accountant Program

Money and numbers drive some people crazy but inspire others to tackle detailed challenges. Accounting-minded people see finance, tax forms and balance sheets as solvable puzzles. Millions of people are glad you do – because they don’t! Accountants and accounting technicians make people happy by submitting payroll, figuring a tax refund, or managing a business office. If numbers make sense to you, use your assets for a strong bottom line in accounting.
Small Businessjournalofaccountancy.com

Closing date set for new Shuttered Venue Operator Grant applications

Live entertainment venues, promoters, movie theater operators, and other eligible entities that have yet to seek a Shuttered Venue Operator Grant (SVOG) have until the end of next week to apply for funding from the $16.25 billion program. The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced Wednesday that it would accept...
Income Taxhngn.com

Stimulus Checks: New Payments Could Hit Bank Tomorrow

Millions of Americans will receive a big paycheck tomorrow as the law temporarily expanded the federal child tax credit. Qualified Americans Will Receive New Stimulus Checks. In a recently published article in BGR News, the second of six child tax credit cheques will hit qualified americans' bank accounts on Friday and should be in recipients' mailboxes by the weekend. The money was part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed in March, which also financed a fresh round of $1,400 stimulus checks.
Businessitechpost.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2000 Online Petition, Unemployment Rate Impact

Families continue their petition for the approval of a fourth stimulus check. However, that seems more and more unlikely, especially as Americans continue to find stable jobs. According to recent reports, the unemployment rate of the US in July is at 5.4%, which is one of the lowest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Income Taxdeseret.com

There might be an extra $300 in your bank account

The second round of child tax credit payments reached the homes of nearly 61 million children on Friday — a 2.7% increase from July, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Biden administration approved the payments as a part of the American Rescue Plan — the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that passed Congress in March, the Deseret News reported.
Politicsthelakewoodscoop.com

Treasury and IRS Disburse Second Month of Advance Child Tax Credit Payment

The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service announced today that more than $15 billion were paid to families that include roughly 61 million eligible children in the second monthly payment of the expanded and newly-advanceable Child Tax Credit from the American Rescue Plan passed in March.
Credits & Loansthebalance.com

SBA Community Advantage Loans: What You Need To Know

The Community Advantage (CA) loan program is a pilot initiative established by the Small Business Administration (SBA). Its purpose is to meet the needs of businesses in underserved communities that might not qualify for a traditional loan. Unlike traditional SBA 7(a) loans, the CA loans program partners with mission-focused lenders that provide credit, technical, and management assistance to entrepreneurs.
Trumbull, CTtrumbull-ct.gov

SBA Launches Simplified PPP Loan Forgiveness Site

The U.S. Small Business Administration will launch a streamlined Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness application site in August for borrowers with loans of $150,000 or less. SBA administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman said the vast majority of PPP recipients received pandemic relief loans of less than $150,000. "These entrepreneurs are busy...
Small Businessbusinessnewsdaily.com

Management Accounting

Management accounting leverages company financial data for the strategic decision-making of its leadership. This method of accounting is at work in budget setting, forecasting, setting key performance indicators, and managing team goals. Managerial accounting includes margin analysis and constraint analysis for the long-term planning of a company. This article is...

