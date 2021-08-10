AICPA guidance addresses SVOG, RRF accounting questions

Pending Disclosure Rules on Government Incentives Don’t go Far Enough. FASB has gotten a lukewarm response from market watchers on pending new disclosure rules for government assistance businesses receive, some saying the package falls short by not tackling tax breaks. “We would also like to see the scope of the required disclosures expanded to include the most common form of government assistance—the receipt of property tax abatements from local and state governments in exchange for hiring minimum levels of workforce or otherwise meeting certain economic metrics,” Scott Ehrlich, President of Mind the GAAP, LLC, said on August 9. “As currently proposed, the forthcoming FASB update would not include this type of assistance as part of the required disclosures.” A major concern is that U.S. GAAP lacks recognition and measurement guidance for government assistance, a hole that became more evident during the COVID-19 pandemic when companies qualified and received government assistance. “As there was no recognition and measurement guidance for these programs, practitioners were forced to adopt an accounting policy. Many selected a policy based on IFRS guidance,” Ehrlich said. Government assistance refers to incentives that state and local governments offer, including cash grants, rebates, tax credits, to lure big businesses to relocate, expand, or remain in a specific area. The estimated annual value of fiscal incentives is around $90 billion, according to a 2019 report by McKinsey & Company. Analysts fear they “don’t know what they don’t know” about these types of figures. Other concerns are that the pending FASB disclosure package is “too little, too late,” as the rules would have been more useful if they had been issued prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and took effect before or during 2020.