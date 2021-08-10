Monadnock Chorus names guest artistic director for fall 2021
Monadnock Chorus has named Colin Mann as its guest artistic director for the coming fall season. Mann holds a Master of Music in conducting from the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, N.Y., and has experience conducting choirs of all sizes and ages. He is currently director of choirs at the Williston Northampton School in Easthampton, Mass. He also has performance experience as both a soloist and chorister.www.sentinelsource.com
