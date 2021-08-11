Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Surprise for Vet Desmond Trufant at Left Corner

By Gene Chamberlain
Posted by 
BearDigest
BearDigest
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y1vbZ_0bO0Av4C00

The Bears release their first official depth chart in advance of the first preseason game every year and rarely are their real surprises.

There was one on this season's initial depth chart.

All training camp Kindle Vildor has caused defensive back coach Deshea Townsend and defensive coordinator Sean Desai to toss compliments his way, and it appears they weren't paying the second-year player lip service.

Vildor is No. 1 at left cornerback ahead of veteran Desmond Trufant on the list.

"These guys, him (Vildor) and Jaylon on the outside right now, are playing fast," Bears coach Matt Nagy said. "It's nice to have two young guys out there doing their thing. Probably more than anything from last year to this year I see his confidence grow."

The only other real surprise is Lachavious Simmons listed as the starting right tackle but this is merely the result of starter Germain Ifedi still being on the physically unable to perform list due to a hip-flexor injury.

The line depth chart lists Elijah Wilkinson as the No. 1 left tackle, which was expected because Matt Nagy pointed out on Tuesday that Wilkinson was No. 1 before camp started, ahead of Teven Jenkins.

"Coming into this camp (Wilkinson) was the starting left tackle," Nagy said. "He understands that it is a competition, so he's probably champing at the bit right now to get out there and continue to compete."

Jenkins hasn't practiced due to a back injury and Wilkinson just returned Tuesday from a short stay on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

At wide receiver, Marquise Goodwin is listed as the starting slot receiver, with Riley Ridley second and Javon Wims third. Darnell Mooney is the starting Z-receiver with Damiere Byrd second and Rodney Adams third.

The receiver rankings and positions are not as important as some others because the Bears are trying to get as many receivers as possible to play all the positions. It's more like there are two receivers, Mooney and Allen Robinson, and then a glut of receivers competing with Byrd and Goodwin figuring in prominently.

A similar situation exists at cornerback. The Bears do not list a slot cornerback position, but Duke Shelley has been playing it with the first team all camp even though he is listed on the depth chart as the third left cornerback.

The chart has Khyiris Tonga listed as the No. 1 nose tackle but this is because Eddie Goldman is on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Goldman's status isn't a real issue for Nagy now.

"You know, maybe I'm wrong for this but I really I don't have any stress about it," Nagy said. "I really don't. I think he's been great. He's been in communication with our coaches and (equipment manager Tony Medlin) just trying to make sure he's able to stay in shape with any equipment he needs to do.

"Whatever it is, just on his own, just stay in shape. That's all you can ask for. I just know the confidence that he gave me was when he came in here and just was the same old Eddie. You never know, being off like that."

Goldman opted out last year then did not participate in offseason work at Halas Hall.

Also of interest is the return battle. Third running back Khalil Herbert is listed as the No. 1 kick returner, which isn't really a surprise. The punt returner listed as No. 1 is Byrd and not Dazz Newsome. Mooney is listed No. 2.

Byrd hasn't returned many punts in practices in the first two weeks. It will be interesting to see if he does many in Saturday's game. Newsome averaged over 11 yards a punt return at North Carolina but he started camp on the physically unable to perform list due to a broken collarbone and could ascend once he has been practicing for a while.

Of course, there is nothing different about the quarterbacks. Andy Dalton is listed first, Justin Fields second and Nick Foles third.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments / 0

BearDigest

BearDigest

Chicago, IL
644
Followers
420
Post
987K+
Views
ABOUT

BearDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Chicago Bears

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Khyiris Tonga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Matt Nagy, Ryan Pace may have messed this up

Earlier this year, the Chicago Bears moved up to select Oklahoma State offensive tackle Teven Jenkins in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Jenkins was widely known as a first-round talent, but slid to the second for some reason. At the time, he felt like a luxury pick for the Bears, even though they gave up a lot to get him.
NFLchicitysports.com

Andy Dalton Shines, Justin Fields has ‘Growing Pains’ in Bears Camp

Day two of Chicago Bears training camp is in the books and by all indications, it seems as though it was a continuation of Wednesday’s opening practice. Those in attendance say veteran quarterback Andy Dalton was once again leading the way as the best of the QBs as Thursday’s drills wrapped up.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Matt Nagy Has Honest Comment About Nick Foles’ Trade Value

There aren’t many teams in the NFL that have as much depth at the quarterback position as the Chicago Bears. As of now, their depth chart consists of Andy Dalton, Justin Fields and Nick Foles. In the span of just one year, Foles has gone from the starting quarterback in...
NFLallfans.co

Matt Nagy on Tarik Cohen: Lean toward weeks away rather than days away

Bears running back Tarik Cohen is on the physically unable to perform list as he works his way back from a torn ACL and it sounds like he’ll remain there for a while longer. Cohen tore his ACL in the third week of the 2020 season and head coach Matt Nagy was asked about his status at a Tuesday press conference. Nagy didn’t make any predictions about the exact date Cohen will be given the green light to practice, but said he doesn’t think it’s going to be in the next few days.
NFL247Sports

Bear Report podcast: Breaking down Matt Nagy, Ryan Pace press conference

The Chicago Bears are back at training camp in Lake Forest beginning preparation for the upcoming 2021 season. And with the return of training camp following a unique COVID-19 year in 2020, the team is also welcoming back the fans. It should be a fun atmosphere at Halas Hall and...
NFLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Bears' Matt Nagy Feels ‘Calm' With Sean Desai Leading Defense

How Sean Desai brings both energy and calm to Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After hearing members of the Bears defense speak over the past several months, there’s a clear consensus that the team expects an uptick, closer to their 2018 form, and that Sean Desai is going to be a key reason why they succeed.
NFLUSA Today

Matt Nagy doesn't know when Teven Jenkins will return from his back injury

A big man with a bad back is a terrible combination. It’s even worse when that dude is expected to be the Chicago Bears’ starting left tackle, is a rookie who’s never played a snap in the NFL, and who has yet to line up with his teammates because of a lingering back injury that’s created questions about his immediate future.
NFLCBS Sports

Bears' Desmond Trufant: Nursing groin injury

Trufant (groin) is not practicing Friday, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports. Trufant signed a one-year deal with the Bears back in March and could be pegged for a starting role, so it makes sense for the team to take a cautious approach to his health. A hamstring injury limited Trufant during much of the 2020 season, during which he could suit up for only six games with the Lions.
NFLchatsports.com

Bears CB Desmond Trufant motivated to prove he’s still got it

At a career crossroads for the second consecutive season as he turns 31, former Pro Bowl cornerback Desmond Trufant seems to be in a better spot this year. A year ago, following an injury shortened season with the Falcons, Trufant signed with the Lions — who were ranked 31st in yards and 26th in points the previous season. He never really got started. Trufant battled a hamstring injury from the opening week of the season against the Bears, aggravated it on Thanksgiving against the Texans and was put on injured reserve having played just six games.
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears release first depth chart ahead of preseason game

The Bears’ first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins is right around the corner, and to prepare, the team released the first iteration of its depth chart. It’s important to note the Bears officially deem this an “unofficial” depth chart because this early into the offseason things are still fluid and will change, but it also gives us a glimpse into who’s impressed Matt Nagy and his coaches up to this point. Starters are highlighted in bold.
NFLPosted by
Chicago Tribune

4 things we learned at Chicago Bears training camp, including Desmond Trufant’s motivation, Sean Desai’s game-day preference and Dazz Newsome’s recovery

The Chicago Bears held a padded practice at Halas Hall on Sunday before heading into a day off Monday. Here are four things we learned from coach Matt Nagy and his players. 1. Desmond Trufant is good with being pushed by the young Bears cornerbacks. Trufant, who will be 31 in September, has started 103 games over eight seasons with the Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions, and the Bears signed ...
NFL247Sports

Chicago Bears training camp: Justin Fields emerging?

The Chicago Bears are entering what could be an awkward season from a quarterback perspective, as general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy have said that Andy Dalton will be the team's starter this season. But if rookie first-round pick Justin Fields impresses, it is difficult to see an organization that is under pressure to win now keeping him off the field.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jaguars Quarterback News

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer turned a lot of heads this Thursday, as he told reporters that Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew II will have an “open competition” to see who will start Week 1 against the Houston Texans. Minshew has been fairly productive for Jacksonville over the past...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Nick Foles Trade Rumors

Trade rumors are once again swirling for one of the NFL’s all-time great journeymen, Nick Foles. The 32-year-old veteran quarterback is currently heading into his second season with the Chicago Bears. However, it’s possible that the Bears could trade Foles. Chicago signed Andy Dalton in the offseason and selected Justin Fields in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Nick Foles Sends Clear Message Amid Trade Rumors

The Bears’ Nick Foles is one of the more appealing trade targets in the NFL. Head coach Matt Nagy is well aware that teams are interested in acquiring the Super Bowl LII MVP. The trade inquiries have reached Foles as well. Speaking to the press Monday, Foles addressed the possibility of leaving Chicago.
NFLBleacher Report

Todd Gurley II and Other NFL Players Who Need to Be Signed Immediately

While NFL teams prepare for the first full week of preseason games, front offices will keep tabs on the free-agent pool. As always, clubs will weigh injuries, training camp performances and the overall talent at a position before signing a free agent. The top veterans can provide significant help without going through a full offseason program.

Comments / 0

Community Policy