Surprise for Vet Desmond Trufant at Left Corner

The Bears release their first official depth chart in advance of the first preseason game every year and rarely are their real surprises.

There was one on this season's initial depth chart.

All training camp Kindle Vildor has caused defensive back coach Deshea Townsend and defensive coordinator Sean Desai to toss compliments his way, and it appears they weren't paying the second-year player lip service.

Vildor is No. 1 at left cornerback ahead of veteran Desmond Trufant on the list.

"These guys, him (Vildor) and Jaylon on the outside right now, are playing fast," Bears coach Matt Nagy said. "It's nice to have two young guys out there doing their thing. Probably more than anything from last year to this year I see his confidence grow."

The only other real surprise is Lachavious Simmons listed as the starting right tackle but this is merely the result of starter Germain Ifedi still being on the physically unable to perform list due to a hip-flexor injury.

The line depth chart lists Elijah Wilkinson as the No. 1 left tackle, which was expected because Matt Nagy pointed out on Tuesday that Wilkinson was No. 1 before camp started, ahead of Teven Jenkins.

"Coming into this camp (Wilkinson) was the starting left tackle," Nagy said. "He understands that it is a competition, so he's probably champing at the bit right now to get out there and continue to compete."

Jenkins hasn't practiced due to a back injury and Wilkinson just returned Tuesday from a short stay on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

At wide receiver, Marquise Goodwin is listed as the starting slot receiver, with Riley Ridley second and Javon Wims third. Darnell Mooney is the starting Z-receiver with Damiere Byrd second and Rodney Adams third.

The receiver rankings and positions are not as important as some others because the Bears are trying to get as many receivers as possible to play all the positions. It's more like there are two receivers, Mooney and Allen Robinson, and then a glut of receivers competing with Byrd and Goodwin figuring in prominently.

A similar situation exists at cornerback. The Bears do not list a slot cornerback position, but Duke Shelley has been playing it with the first team all camp even though he is listed on the depth chart as the third left cornerback.

The chart has Khyiris Tonga listed as the No. 1 nose tackle but this is because Eddie Goldman is on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Goldman's status isn't a real issue for Nagy now.

"You know, maybe I'm wrong for this but I really I don't have any stress about it," Nagy said. "I really don't. I think he's been great. He's been in communication with our coaches and (equipment manager Tony Medlin) just trying to make sure he's able to stay in shape with any equipment he needs to do.

"Whatever it is, just on his own, just stay in shape. That's all you can ask for. I just know the confidence that he gave me was when he came in here and just was the same old Eddie. You never know, being off like that."

Goldman opted out last year then did not participate in offseason work at Halas Hall.

Also of interest is the return battle. Third running back Khalil Herbert is listed as the No. 1 kick returner, which isn't really a surprise. The punt returner listed as No. 1 is Byrd and not Dazz Newsome. Mooney is listed No. 2.

Byrd hasn't returned many punts in practices in the first two weeks. It will be interesting to see if he does many in Saturday's game. Newsome averaged over 11 yards a punt return at North Carolina but he started camp on the physically unable to perform list due to a broken collarbone and could ascend once he has been practicing for a while.

Of course, there is nothing different about the quarterbacks. Andy Dalton is listed first, Justin Fields second and Nick Foles third.

