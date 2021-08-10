Cancel
NBA 2K LEAGUE TO HOST INAUGURAL ALL-STAR GAME

By Official Release -
NBA
 3 days ago

– Seven Players from Each Conference to be Selected;. Fan Voting Window Open from Aug. 16 Through Aug. 26 on NBA2KLeague.com – — NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 – The NBA 2K League today announced that the inaugural NBA 2K League All-Star Game will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on the NBA 2K League’s Twitch and YouTube channels. Additional details regarding the 2021 NBA 2K League All-Star Game and location will be announced at a later date.

2kleague.nba.com

