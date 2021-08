– Playoffs Tip Off Aug. 26 at Mavs Gaming Hub in Dallas at 5 p.m. ET – NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 – The NBA 2K League today announced that the 2021 NBA 2K League Playoffs Delivered with DoorDash will take place at Mavs Gaming Hub in Dallas. The opening round through the semifinals will be held from Thursday, Aug. 26 through Saturday, Aug. 28, and the Playoffs will culminate with the 2021 NBA 2K League Finals Delivered with DoorDash on Saturday, Sept. 4. This will mark the first time that the NBA 2K League holds games in person since the 2019 NBA 2K League Finals in New York City. The complete schedule and seedings for the 2021 Playoffs will be announced at a later date.