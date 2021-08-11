Robert 'Bob' Kibbie Jr.

ROBERT R. "ROB" KIBBIE JR. Robert R. "Rob" Kibbie Jr., 56, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at his home in Shellsburg. A celebration of Rob's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. Sixth St., Vinton. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time. Interment will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Shellsburg. A reception will be held at the Ray and Virginia Boyer American Legion Hall in Shellsburg following the committal service.