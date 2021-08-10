Cancel
Florida State

Tropical Storm Fred develops south of Puerto Rico, bringing potential for more rain to Florida

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24rWyR_0bO06jSz00

ORLANDO, Fla. — We continue to monitor Tropical Storm Fred, which formed late Tuesday evening. Read updates on the storm below:

11 p.m. update

Tropical Storm Fred has officially formed.

The storm is tracking across the far northern side of the Dominican Republic, then toward the southern Bahamas and the Florida Straits, Channel 9 chief meteorologist Tom Terry said, adding that increased rainfall looks likely over the weekend.

8 p.m. update

Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 has strengthened slightly with winds measured at 40 mph. It’s now tracking just south of Puerto Rico, moving West at approximately 17 mph.

While it’s yet to develop, the National Hurricane Center says the disturbance is still forecast to strengthen into a Tropical Storm Tuesday evening.

5 p.m. update

The disturbance in the Caribbean Sea lacks well-defined circulation with multiple mid-level centers.

Although it has not been upgraded to a tropical storm just yet, it is expected to organize by Tuesday evening, before reaching Hispaniola.

The system is currently south of the Virgin Islands.

It will likely track just west of Central Florida this weekend, increasing our rain chances, meteorologist George Waldenberger said.

Chief meteorologist Tom Terry said the tropics will likely remain active through late August.

4 p.m. update

Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 is tracking south of Puerto Rico sending rain bands into the island. The system is still not officially formed yet, so we’re waiting for it to get named.

8 a.m. update

Hurricane hunters are on their way to investigate the disturbance. Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 is likely to become a tropical storm.

Forecasters said the disturbance is expected to pass near or over the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Tuesday and tonight, and be near or over Hispaniola on Wednesday.

Weather officials said the storm is expected to gradually strengthen over the next day or so.

5 a.m. update

Meteorologist Brian Shields said the storm is expected to impact Puerto Rico as a tropical storm and then move into the Dominican Republic.

“If it survives land, there could be a tropical storm just south of us by late week,” Shields said.

The storm’s winds remain near 35 mph, with higher guests.

The National Hurricane Center said some weakening is likely while the system interacts with Hispaniola on Wednesday.

The storm has a 90% chance of developing over the next 48 hours.

