Men’s Basketball Set For Tour Of Costa Rica

BOULDER – The University of Colorado men's basketball team is scheduled to play four exhibition games during a tour of Costa Rica, set for Aug. 12-19. The Buffaloes will play all four games in the first four full days of the trip, Aug. 13-16, in capital of San Jose. While the opponents have not been finalized, the teams are expected to come from the Costa Rican professional league. Three of those opponents are scheduled to be teams that will be currently competing in the Costa Rican league playoffs while the fourth will likely be a "select" or "all-star" team.