The Washington Football Team’s first-team offense was imprecise in its 17-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the second week of preseason Friday night. Washington gave its starters a longer run than in Week 1 — four series, about double — but the unit didn’t seem as crisp. Kicker Dustin Hopkins bounced back, running back Antonio Gibson ran more than he had since late last season and Washington continued experimenting at certain positions, with notable developments at cornerback, on the offensive line and at safety.