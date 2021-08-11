Wiscasset return to school plan coming; Dresden, Wiscasset talk

Superintendent of Schools Terry Wood told the Wiscasset School Committee Tuesday night, Aug. 10, she will put together a draft for the school re-entry plan and present it at an emergency meeting later this month. Wood and all Maine superintendents met Monday with Commissioner of Education Pender Makin and learned the state would release new guidelines for schools in the coming days. Wood said there will likely be new guidelines around quarantining, social distancing, masking and pool testing.