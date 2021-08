Chetek’s July Wine Walk was held Tuesday, July 27, through Thursday, July 29, with proceeds going to Curtie Cares, a Bloomer-based non-profit that provides transportation to those without it. The event also had prize drawings for attendees. Sherry Muehr, of Holmen, won the grand prize of $500 from Charter Bank. Cindy Gerasch, of Morris, Ill.; Delores LaFaive, of Chetek; Sandra Wheeler, of Pekin, Ill.; Sandy Eustia, of Eau Claire; and Jenna Harrison were the winners of the wine walk prizes (gift baskets and gift cards). Muehr said she would use the prize to shop at local businesses, to give back to the community. More photos from the wine walk can be seen on Page A8.