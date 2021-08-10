Governor ceremonially signs restorative justice bill
OKLAHOMA CITY – The governor this week ceremonially signed a bill that will allow for a victim-led restorative justice pilot program to be established in the state. House Bill 1880, by House Majority Whip Tammy West, R-Oklahoma City, was formally signed into law in April. Ceremonial bill signings allow lawmakers and those influential in helping to draft the legislation or those most affected by it to attend.www.stilwelldemocrat.com
Comments / 0