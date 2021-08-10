Hipskind Presented with IU Distinguished Service Medal, While IU Athletics' CMO Physician's Office Renamed in His Honor

On Friday, Texas State University President Denise M. Trauth announced her intention to retire next year, effective May 31, 2022. Trauth has served as president of TSU for almost 20 years, beginning in 2002, and oversaw the university's growth from a regional university to being designated a Texas Emerging Research University as well as a federally-recognized Hispanic-Serving Institution, according to a press release. The university was also reclassified as an “R2: Doctoral University-Higher Research Activity” under her watch.