Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Hipskind Presented with IU Distinguished Service Medal, While IU Athletics' CMO Physician's Office Renamed in His Honor

By Official Site of the Hoosiers
chatsports.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBloomington, Indiana – IU Athletics Chief Medical Officer Dr. Andy Hipskind was honored with the IU Distinguished Service Medal Monday night, recognizing his nearly two decades of extraordinary contributions to the IU Department of Intercollegiate Athletics. Indiana University President Pamela Whitten presented Hipskind with the award, which honors individuals for...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana University#Cmo#University President#Iu Athletics#Cmo Physician S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Bloomington, INwbiw.com

Kirk White named IU Bloomington’s first vice provost for external relations

BLOOMINGTON – Kirk White, Indiana University’s assistant vice president for strategic partnerships in the Office of the Vice President for Government Relations and Engagement, will also serve in a newly created position, as IU Bloomington’s vice provost for external relations. The Trustees of Indiana University announced the position at its August meeting, and White begins his new duties immediately.
College SportsIndiana Daily Student

IU Athletics launches Women’s Excellence initiative

IU Athletics unveiled its newest fundraising initiative named Women’s Excellence early Wednesday afternoon and is designed to support IU’s female student-athletes. All funds are going toward various development opportunities for athletes across IU’s 13 varsity women’s sports. The main goal of the program is to provide the student-athletes with tools they can use after their Hoosier career has ended, according to the press release.
Bloomington, INInside Indiana Business

Buckner to Chair IU Board of Trustees

BLOOMINGTON - One of the most recognizable names in Indiana University athletics has been elected to lead the school's board of trustees. Quinn Buckner, who currently serves as vice president of communications for Pacers Sports and Entertainment, become the first African American to hold the position. Buckner has served on...
Bloomington, INWTHR

Former IU football player's story of survival

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — This article contains discussion of suicide and self harm. If you or a loved one is suffering, contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255. Against the tolling of the bell clock near Sample Gates, A’Shon Riggins reviews his schedule for the upcoming semester at Indiana University.
Collegesiu.edu

COVID-19 testing options on IU campuses

Similar to last academic year, a variety of COVID-19 testing options will be available on Indiana University campuses this fall. Symptomatic testing is for anyone with symptoms of COVID-19. Even if you’re fully vaccinated, you should get tested if you experience symptoms. Asymptomatic testing will also be available for anyone...
CollegesIbj.com

New IU president is ‘bundle of energy’

It turns out not even COVID-19 can slow down Pamela Whitten. Only a few weeks after she started her term as Indiana University’s 19th president (and the first woman to hold the position) in July, she was felled by the virus. Though “felled” is probably too strong a word. “It...
University, FLThe Daily Collegian

Ray Block named Brown-McCourtney Early Career Professor in Liberal Arts

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Ray Block, associate professor of political science and African American studies, has been named the Brown-McCourtney Early Career Professor in the Penn State College of the Liberal Arts. Block joined the Penn State faculty in July 2019 as part of the college’s African American and African...
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Austin

Texas State University President Denise Trauth announces retirement

On Friday, Texas State University President Denise M. Trauth announced her intention to retire next year, effective May 31, 2022. Trauth has served as president of TSU for almost 20 years, beginning in 2002, and oversaw the university's growth from a regional university to being designated a Texas Emerging Research University as well as a federally-recognized Hispanic-Serving Institution, according to a press release. The university was also reclassified as an “R2: Doctoral University-Higher Research Activity” under her watch.
Collegesinforms.org

Faculty Position: Assistant/Associate Professor of Business Quantitative Analysis at Mississippi State University

Department of Marketing, Quantitative Analysis & Business Law Position Announcement. Mississippi State University invites applications for a full-time, nine-month, tenure-track Assistant/Associate Professor of Business Quantitative Analysis starting August 2022. The position involves: teaching business analytics, business decision analysis, and statistics courses at the graduate and undergraduate levels (online and face-to-face), supporting the college's doctoral programs with courses in statistical methods and/or service on doctoral committees; conducting research and publishing in peer-reviewed academic journals; and providing appropriate service to the university, business community, and discipline.
Career Development & Adviceawis.org

Member Spotlight

My favorite word is interdisciplinarity. For me, the word means working across fields, tying the disciplinary threads together in a way that reflects reality. How has this word influenced or inspired your career, or is it a word chosen retrospectively?. “It doesn’t have to be perfect; it just has to...
Las Cruces, NMnmsu.edu

Mary Jo Billiot named acting dean of NMSU’s College of Business

Mary Jo Billiot has been named acting dean for New Mexico State University’s College of Business. (NMSU photo) New Mexico State University has named Mary Jo Billiot acting dean for the College of Business. Provost Carol Parker announced the appointment to faculty and staff in the college on Sunday, Aug....

Comments / 0

Community Policy