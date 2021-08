Electric Vehicles (EVs) are coming and there’s nothing we can do about it other than start to embrace innovation and new EV models that are coming down the pipeline from about every automaker that’s currently in business. Kia is one manufacturer that plans on being a frontrunner in bringing mainstream EVs to the market such as the 2022 Kia EV6, a sporty sedan-crossover-hatchback mix that’s claimed to have some stunning performance.