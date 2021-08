Russell Westbrook is once again part of a big three. Almost 10 years after his first big three with Kevin Durant and James Harden made a trip to the NBA Finals, Westbrook has joined the Los Angeles Lakers. Westbrook will now team with LeBron James and Anthony Davis as the three superstars go on the hunt for an NBA championship. Westbrook spent last season with the Washington Wizards, where he led the league in assists and triple-doubles. Westbrook's arrival has pushed the Lakers back into favorite status in the championship picture, as they have a big three that can rival that of the Brooklyn Nets.