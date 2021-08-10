Pinball is booming—a supply shop and arcade on Troost is bringing the culture to KC

This week's Xbox Sale asks you to 'Start Your Engines' and being the good sports that we are, we kindly obliged. We've put together a list of our top picks from the selection of games on sale this week and definitely didn't stay on track with our selections. Kes slammed his vehicle-related choice into reverse the moment he saw pirate ships and Sean has spent so much time sleeping in festival fields that any knowledge of the century he's living in has careened into the sidewall. Luke will be absent again from this week's picks due to his hard work bringing you more awesome features like The Grind Is Real! Speaking to him has confirmed that he too would have chosen the medieval madness of The Procession to Calvary, so another that forgot the choice needed to have wheels. No matter, Tom and Heidi are here to keep everything themed correctly... wait, Heidi went with a cat cafe? That's even more ridiculous!