Pinball is booming—a supply shop and arcade on Troost is bringing the culture to KC

By Martin Cizmar
kansascitymag.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a new pinball machine arrives at Solid State Pinball Supply on Troost, they crack the case open to inspect it. Four hours and a three-page checklist later, they’re ready to start the restoration. When it comes to pinball in KC, Solid State Pinball Supply is the name to know....

Pinball Machines#Pinball Games#Arcade Games#Pizza West#Knub S Pub#Solid State
