Treasure trove: Favorable schedule pits Cardinals vs. sinking Pirates; must set sail or get buried in race

It was known quickly that Mississippi State’s 2013 baseball team was special but that continues to prove true as the eighth player from the team has now made it to The Show. Jacob Robson joins several other Bulldogs from that team, and 62 others all-time, to get the call up to the Major League as the Detroit Tigers delivered the news to Robson on Wednesday night. The Canadian outfielder got the call as he replaces an injured Niko Goodrum.