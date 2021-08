In response to the letter from David Murray on Aug. 3 , there were at least two misconceptions in his letter. The first was that the task force opted for a 3 cent tax increase for teacher salaries. The Task Force recommended a 3 cent Voter Approved Tax Rate Election (VATRE), which supports the Maintenance and Operation Fund (M&O). This VATRE tax will generate 40% of the new funds available from local taxes and the state will contribute an additional 60%, all new funds for the VISD’s M&O. This is a great deal for the community and the schools.