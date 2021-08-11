Cancel
Dollar, U.S. yields gain, Asian shares held back by Delta worries

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) – The dollar and U.S. yields extended gains in Asia on Wednesday, spurred by tapering talk, while Asian shares traded sideways on fears about the spread of the coronavirus despite a record close on Wall Street. The dollar index rose to its highest since mid July, gaining...

ai-cio.com

Goldman: Dollar Rally Will Fizzle

The dollar is rallying, reaching a near three-week high Tuesday with the help of a strong jobs report. But Goldman Sachs says investors shouldn’t believe this run. Too many problems are lurking for the US currency, the firm cautioned in a research note. Like what? US economic expansion will flag,...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

European shares at record high ahead of U.S. inflation gauge

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - European shares notched up another record high on Wednesday as investors looked through rising COVID infections in Asia to new highs on Wall Street, after U.S. lawmakers agreed a trillion dollar boost to the economy. The STOXX (.STOXX) index of 600 European companies hit a...
Currenciespoundsterlingforecast.com

Pound to Dollar Rate Touches Two-Week Lows

The pound touched two-week lows against the dollar on Tuesday after the US currency was boosted by more signals that the Federal Reserve would start reeling in its bond-buying support in the coming months. Deprived of any significant data releases, the UK currency was being driven by dollar moves. Events...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Extends Gains Ahead of U.S. CPI Release

Investing.com -- The dollar strengthened in early European trading Wednesday, extending recent gains ahead of U.S. inflation data which could influence Federal Reserve’s tapering thinking. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, traded around 0.1% higher at...
MarketsPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Asian stocks slip with eye on economic releases

SINGAPORE — (AP) — Asian stocks mostly fell Friday ahead of more regional economic releases that could hint at how the delta variant is affecting growth. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 lost 0.1% to close at 27,977.15. South Korea's Kospi dropped 1.2% to 3,168.82 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 0.8% to 26,315.47.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian emerging shares decline on virus worries; Thai baht gains

* S.Korea's won set for worst week since September 2015 * Malaysian cenbank cuts 2021 economic growth forecast * Thai baht the only currency set to post weekly gain * Philippine shares worst wkly performer, down over 3% By Sameer Manekar Aug 13 (Reuters) - Asian emerging equities declined on Friday, with Philippine and Singapore shares leading the losses as worries over rising coronavius cases in the region dented sentiment, while consumer and IT names helped Indian stocks scale a record high. Philippine stocks shed 3.6% in their worst day since August last year. The benchmark index was also the worst weekly performer in the region, losing more than 3%. Singapore shares were down 0.5% for the week after a six-week gaining streak, while India's Nifty 50, the Thai benchmark and the Kuala Lumpur index were set to add between 0.7% and 1.5%. India's Nifty 50 scaled an all-time high on Friday, boosted by a slowdown in July retail inflation and government assurance on continued economic support. Asian currencies were mostly subdued and on track for weekly losses, with South Korea's won being the top loser in the region and on path to mark its worst week since September 2015. It declined 0.7% on Friday. "Given that there are three full Bank of Korea hikes priced in over the next year, the won remains vulnerable to any retreat in those expectations, if for example the COVID-19 outbreak were to worsen much further," analysts at RBC Capital Markets said in a note. Thailand's baht started trading after a public holiday on Thursday and advanced up to 0.6% in its best day since mid-April, making it the only currency in the region that was on track for a weekly gain. A Reuters poll on Thursday showed bearish bets on the baht were at their highest since August 2015. The baht has weakened more than 11% and is the worst performing currency in the region so far in 2021. Malaysian equities and the ringgit were largely unchanged after the central bank lowered its economic growth forecast here for 2021 to between 3% and 4% from between 6% and 7.5%. Alex Holmes, emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, said the brokerage expects growth of 5% in 2021 on the back of a strong bounce in the fourth quarter after a weak third quarter. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rise 5.1 basis points to 6.392% ** Thailand sees second day of record coronavirus cases Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0709 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD X S S YTD % % DAILY % % Japan +0.11 -6.3 <.N2 -0.14 1.94 7 25> China.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan steadies ahead of Fed minutes and Beijing's policy signals

SHANGHAI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - China's yuan was largely flat against the dollar on Friday and looked set for a marginal weekly gain, as market participants awaited next week's Federal Reserve minutes and Beijing's policy signals for more clues on the currency's outlook. The Chinese yuan has been stable in recent weeks. Investors expect this to continue due to a strong trade surplus and their belief that authorities will try and minimise volatility in the currency as they try to broaden regulatory oversight of domestically oriented industries and trim leverage. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4799 per dollar, 45 pips or 0.07% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4754. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4790 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4784 at midday, 7 pips firmer than the previous late session close. If the market closes the late night session at the midday level, the yuan would have gained 0.1% to the dollar for the week, reversing a 0.35% loss a week ago. Traders said the dollar was likely the key factor influencing the yuan's movements in the near term, as the market remained focused on the timing of the Fed tapering. "U.S. data and tapering talks should continue to affect the market," said a trader at a foreign bank. Some market economists and analysts believe the Fed actions could be critical for the timing of any PBOC monetary easing, as the central bank tries to prop up the economy without adding too much downard pressure on the yuan. Investors will eye how the Chinese central bank rolls over a batch of 700 billion yuan ($108.07 billion) worth of medium-term loans next Tuesday, as it tries to gauge any policy signals. "The coronavirus resurgence and the pressure to roll over a large amount of maturing medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans will spur the PBOC to review their policy framework, in our view," said Xing Zhaopeng, senior China strategist at ANZ. "We believe that the central bank will go beyond liquidity injections, possibly retooling the targeted medium-term lending facility (TMLF) like in 2018-19, and to include support for 'green' financing, likely with a 15 basis points rate cut from the current 2.95%." China is also due to release its monthly fixing of lending benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) next Friday. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.957 from the previous close of 92.981, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4791 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4799 6.4754 -0.07% Spot yuan 6.4784 6.4791 0.01% Divergence from -0.02% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.77% Spot change since 2005 27.76% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.76 98.71 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.957 92.981 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4791 -0.01% * Offshore 6.6575 -2.67% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . ($1 = 6.4774 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares hit record high as banks, financials gain

BENGALURU, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares hit a record high on Friday, with banking and financial stocks leading gains, as the country's retail inflation eased on improved supplies and government assured support to tide over economic strain caused by the pandemic. By 0349 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50...
MarketsPosted by
IBTimes

Asian Markets Drop As Traders Eye Fed Move, Delta Spread

Asian markets fell Friday as a broadly positive week drew to a close with investors pricing in the likelihood that Federal Reserve officials will start withdrawing the vast financial support put in place at the start of the pandemic. The fast-spreading Delta virus variant, which is forcing governments to introduce...
Businessinvesting.com

Euro zone bond yields drift sideways, off multi-month lows for now

LONDON (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields drifted sideways on Friday, with German borrowing costs holding above recent six-month lows in a sign that the rush to fixed income has abated for now. After tumbling 26 basis points in July in the biggest monthly fall in almost two years...
StocksBenzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up; Disney Beats Q3 Views

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after markets closed slightly higher in the previous session following the release of jobless claims and producer price data. Investors are awaiting earnings results from DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE) and Diversey Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: DSEY). Data on import and export...
BusinessInternational Business Times

Stocks Mixed As Traders Eye Data, China Regulation

Global stocks were mixed Thursday as traders digested economic data on both sides of the Atlantic, as well as China's plans to tighten regulation across more sectors. Major US stock indices again closed at all-time records as investors shrugged off data showing a jump in wholesale prices. Producer prices rose...
StocksPosted by
IBTimes

US, European Stocks Rise As Traders Unmoved By Covid, Inflation

Wall Street added to record highs and Germany's blue-chip stocks index reached new heights on Friday as investors shrugged off concerns about Covid's spreading Delta variant and US inflation pressures. A jump in wholesale prices added to expectations the Federal Reserve will shift course and pull back on its stimulus...
Businessrock947.com

U.S. consumer sentiment plummets in early August to decade low

(Reuters) -U.S. consumer sentiment dropped sharply in early August to its lowest level in a decade, in a worrying sign for the economy as Americans gave faltering outlooks on everything from personal finances to inflation and employment, a survey showed on Friday. The unexpected reading could give Federal Reserve policymakers...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Treasury yields extend rising run on Fed taper talk

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Global shares hovered below record highs on Tuesday, while anticipation of earlier tapering of bond-buying by the Federal Reserve pushed U.S. 10-year Treasury yields to their longest rising run in six months. The dollar also scaled a four-month high versus the euro as investors looked...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Japan inflation seen weak despite export boom as COVID hits consumption

TOKYO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Japan's export boom extended into in July but consumer prices likely fell, a Reuters poll showed, highlighting the divergence between manufacturers benefiting from robust global demand and retailers suffering from a resurgence in COVID-19 infections. The mixed batch of data will likely highlight the challenge...

