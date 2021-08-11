Dollar, U.S. yields gain, Asian shares held back by Delta worries

SHANGHAI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - China's yuan was largely flat against the dollar on Friday and looked set for a marginal weekly gain, as market participants awaited next week's Federal Reserve minutes and Beijing's policy signals for more clues on the currency's outlook. The Chinese yuan has been stable in recent weeks. Investors expect this to continue due to a strong trade surplus and their belief that authorities will try and minimise volatility in the currency as they try to broaden regulatory oversight of domestically oriented industries and trim leverage. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4799 per dollar, 45 pips or 0.07% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4754. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4790 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4784 at midday, 7 pips firmer than the previous late session close. If the market closes the late night session at the midday level, the yuan would have gained 0.1% to the dollar for the week, reversing a 0.35% loss a week ago. Traders said the dollar was likely the key factor influencing the yuan's movements in the near term, as the market remained focused on the timing of the Fed tapering. "U.S. data and tapering talks should continue to affect the market," said a trader at a foreign bank. Some market economists and analysts believe the Fed actions could be critical for the timing of any PBOC monetary easing, as the central bank tries to prop up the economy without adding too much downard pressure on the yuan. Investors will eye how the Chinese central bank rolls over a batch of 700 billion yuan ($108.07 billion) worth of medium-term loans next Tuesday, as it tries to gauge any policy signals. "The coronavirus resurgence and the pressure to roll over a large amount of maturing medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans will spur the PBOC to review their policy framework, in our view," said Xing Zhaopeng, senior China strategist at ANZ. "We believe that the central bank will go beyond liquidity injections, possibly retooling the targeted medium-term lending facility (TMLF) like in 2018-19, and to include support for 'green' financing, likely with a 15 basis points rate cut from the current 2.95%." China is also due to release its monthly fixing of lending benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) next Friday. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.957 from the previous close of 92.981, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4791 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4799 6.4754 -0.07% Spot yuan 6.4784 6.4791 0.01% Divergence from -0.02% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.77% Spot change since 2005 27.76% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.76 98.71 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.957 92.981 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4791 -0.01% * Offshore 6.6575 -2.67% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . ($1 = 6.4774 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)