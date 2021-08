Update 1.19 has arrived for Doom Eternal and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update is on the smaller side like the last one we got, where the focus this time is on including future in-game cosmetic content along with some bug fixes as well. On Bethesda’s side, this update is known at 6.2, while it is 01.003.000 on PS5. Here’s everything new with Doom Update 1.19.