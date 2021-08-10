Cancel
Construction

Structural Frame Complete at The Maven in Francisville, North Philadelphia

By Colin LeStourgeon
phillyyimby.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction work continues to progress steadily at The Maven, a 28-unit mixed-use development rising at 1533 Ridge Avenue in Francisville, North Philadelphia. Designed by CANNOdesign and developed by Khosla Properties, the building rises five stories tall, with a commercial space on the ground floor. Residential units situated above, consisting of studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments. Tester Construction is the general contractor. In total, the building holds 23,665 square feet of space. Construction costs estimated at $3.9 million.

phillyyimby.com

