North Texas soccer team to face national power Texas A&M with shot to get school year off to great start

North Texas will have a big opportunity to get the school year off to a good start on Wednesday night when the school's women's soccer team hosts Texas A&M in an exhibition match. Jeff Woo/DRC

The North Texas women's soccer team will be the first out of the gates when it comes to the 2021-22 school year for the UNT's programs on Wednesday night.

The Mean Green's first action of the season will be an exhibition and won't count toward their record. But make no mistake, hosting Texas A&M at 7 p.m. represents a big opportunity for UNT.

The Mean Green are receiving votes in the United Soccer Coaches Association Poll. Texas A&M is ranked ninth.

UNT returns several of its top players from last season, including first-team All-Conference USA defender Brooke Lampe. Connor Barker, Allie Byrd and Taylor Tufts all scored three goals for UNT in a shortened season that was pushed back to the spring by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Freshman defender Madi Starrett, who led UNT with four assists, is also back.

Vanderbilt transfer goalkeeper Sarah Fuller is expected to make her debut for UNT.

Texas A&M finished 12-4-1 last season and advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament before falling to North Carolina. The Aggies return All-American defender Karlina Sample as well as midfielder Barbara Olivieri.

Olivieri scored the lone goal in Texas A&M's 1-0 win over UNT in an exhibition match in February.

UNT has lost all five of its games against the Aggies, including a heartbreaking 1-0 overtime loss in the 2018 NCAA tournament.

The Mean Green finished 7-3-1 last season and are tough to beat at home. UNT has an .845 winning percentage at home in 26 seasons.