Gold inches lower on firm dollar, yields; US inflation data in focus

By Brijesh Patel
theedgemarkets.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENGALURU (Aug 11): Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday, pressured by a stronger dollar and a rise in bond yields, while investors cautiously looked forward to U.S. inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve's timeline to taper monetary support. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,725.98 per ounce by...

ai-cio.com

Goldman: Dollar Rally Will Fizzle

The dollar is rallying, reaching a near three-week high Tuesday with the help of a strong jobs report. But Goldman Sachs says investors shouldn’t believe this run. Too many problems are lurking for the US currency, the firm cautioned in a research note. Like what? US economic expansion will flag,...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Fed taper talk lifts dollar ahead of inflation test

SINGAPORE, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The dollar hovered near a four-month high against the euro and scaled a five-week peak on the Japanese yen on Wednesday, as traders awaited U.S. inflation data and wagered a high reading could pressure the Federal Reserve to wind back policy support. The greenback has...
Businessmining.com

Gold price rebounds on signs of peaking US inflation

Gold prices rebounded on Wednesday after the latest US inflation data showed consumer prices rose at a slower pace last month, easing fears that the Federal Reserve may taper its economic support sooner than expected. Spot gold rose 1.2% to $1,749.62 per ounce by 11:45 EDT, recovering some ground after...
Marketsactionforex.com

The US Dollar Rebounds On Firm PPI

The US Dollar resumed its rally overnight after a slight correction lower the day before. Above expectation, PPI numbers had the taper-talk running hot again, enough to support US yields and see the dollar index climb 0.11% to 93.00 overnight. The 92.60 and 93.20 levels remain the key near-term support/resistance levels to watch.
Businesskitco.com

Dollar dented as consumer sentiment dives

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell to a one-week low against a basket of currencies on Friday, after a survey showed U.S. consumer sentiment dropped sharply in early August to its lowest level in a decade. The University of Michigan said its preliminary consumer sentiment index fell to...
Businessmoneyweek.com

The charts that matter: Yields soften after US inflation data rises less than expected

On the cover of this week’s issue of MoneyWeek, we’ve looked at how China is cracking down on many sectors of the economy, particularly on tech, which is rattling investors. The regulatory clampdown on online education platforms and tech giants such as Tencent and Alibaba has had an inevitable knock-on impact on the price of the leading UK-listed China funds, says David Stevenson. Is this a buying opportunity or is there more to come?
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

European stocks head for record run as summer rally rolls on

LONDON/HONG KONG (Aug 13): European stocks hit new highs on Friday and were on course for a record-breaking run, capping another strong week, as investors seize on a dip in US inflation and more forecast-beating corporate earnings. It was a different story in Asia, where worries about a regulatory crackdown...
Retailkitco.com

Watch $1,800 gold price level as markets focus on data misses - analysts

(Kitco News) This summer, the gold market is keeping investors on their toes, with the latest price action seeing the precious metal soar after briefly dropping below $1,700 an ounce level earlier in the week. The swift $100-dollar moves are very volatile for the precious metal's space, which is seeing...
Businesscapitalspectator.com

New Data Hints At Peaking US Inflation Trend

Yesterday’s July report on US consumer inflation suggested that the recent surge in pricing pressure may be peaking. That’s also the message in revised data for CapitalSpectator.com’s Inflation Trend Index (ITI). Let’s start with the official numbers from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, which reports that the monthly rise...
MarketsPosted by
Financial World

Gold gains over 1 per cent as US Dollar slips from four-month peak

On Wednesday, the precious yellow metal US gold futures’ prices had recouped some of their losses stomached last week with American currency beating a hasty retreat from a roughly four-month trough, as tepid US Consumer Price Index in July had offset concerns over a potential bet on rate-hike alongside an ease of fiscal support for the economy as early as by next month.
StocksShareCast

US open: Stocks trade lower following jobless data, PPI

Wall Street stocks opened lower on Thursday as market participants thumbed over this week's jobless report and July's producer price index. As of 1530 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.26% at 35,393.50, while the S&P 500 was 0.11% weaker at 4,442.78 and the Nasdaq Composite came out the gate 0.10% softer at 14,750.09.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Germany's Bund yield eases as markets digest U.S. inflation data

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields edged lower on Thursday as markets continued to digest an easing of inflationary pressures in the United States, with Germany’s benchmark Bund yield retreating further from a two-week high. Increases in U.S. consumer prices slowed in July, CPI data on...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields steady after 'normal' 30-year bond auction

(Recasts, updates yields) By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields on the longer end of the curve hovered near the unchanged mark on Thursday after struggling to maintain higher levels reached in the wake of a 30-year bond auction, while cash flowing into to an overnight Federal Reserve facility set a new record. The 30-year yield, which hit a session high of 2.035% following the early-afternoon auction, was last at 2.0048%. The benchmark 10-year yield rose as high as 1.379% after the auction and was last at 1.3607%. The $27 billion of 30-year bonds were sold at a high yield of 2.040% and with a bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, of 2.21. "You had a really pretty normal result relative to average so I think the market looked through the auction results and just kind of kept on doing what it was doing," said Tom Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York. He added that a really weak or really strong auction would have had the potential to move rates more. Yields, meanwhile, continued to inch higher ahead of an expected announcement by the Fed on tapering its asset purchases and with the latest inflation readings, Simons said. U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in July, suggesting inflation could remain high as strong demand fueled by the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic continues to press supply chains. The producer price report on Thursday from the Labor Department followed data on Wednesday that showed U.S. consumer price increases slowed in July even as they remained at a 13-year high on a yearly basis amid tentative signs inflation has peaked as supply-chain disruptions caused by the pandemic work their way through the economy. Inflation expectations have risen this week, with the breakeven inflation rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) climbing as high as 2.616% on Thursday. It was 2.552% on Monday. The Labor Department also reported on Thursday that initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 12,000 to a seasonally adjusted 375,000 for the week ended Aug. 7. "It's the third decline in a row, so that's giving people more optimism that the next jobs figures will be reasonably strong," said Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at the Schwab Center for Financial Research in New York. The U.S. Treasury also announced auctions for $27 billion of 20-year bonds next Wednesday and $8 billion of 30-year TIPS on Aug. 19. Auctions earlier this week were solid, with Wednesday's 10-year note auction the strongest since 2012, possibly as a result of foreign demand, Citi analysts said in a research report. The amount of cash pouring into the Fed's overnight reverse repurchase agreement facility set a record high of $1.087 trillion on Thursday, topping the previous record of $1.039 trillion set on July 30. A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes was last 2.29 basis points steeper at 113.60 basis points. August 12 Thursday 3:42PM New York / 1942 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.002 Two-year note 99-207/256 0.2227 0.002 Three-year note 99-194/256 0.4565 0.005 Five-year note 99-8/256 0.8245 0.013 Seven-year note 99-32/256 1.131 0.012 10-year note 98-248/256 1.3607 0.002 20-year bond 105-136/256 1.9124 0.004 30-year bond 108-68/256 2.0048 0.001 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.00 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.75 0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.25 -0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.25 0.50 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Chizu Nomiyama)
Marketsdailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Gains from a Stalled USD

US inflation figures coming in as expected halted the sharp gains that the US dollar has enjoyed since the announcement of strong US jobs numbers for July. This allowed gold to rise to the level of $1755, where it has settled as of this writing. Gold prices posted their biggest one-day percentage gain on Wednesday since May 6. The US dollar usually trends inversely to the performance of gold.

